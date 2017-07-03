Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office Investigates Possible Animal Hoarding

A Shenandoah County woman could face charges as the result of an animal hoarding investigation.

Last week, neighbors called law enforcement after becoming concerned about the conditions in a house on the 9500 block of South Congress Street in New Market.

The county sheriff's office found 31 dogs and 32 cats inside the home.

Authorities said 12 dogs and one cat had to be euthanized at the scene because they were in such bad shape.

The other animals were taken to shelters and treated.

The home is condemned due to the amount of ammonia from animal waste.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, July 3, that the investigation is ongoing.