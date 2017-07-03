Area Fourth of July Events

Jame's Monroe Highland Independence Day Celebration:
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM,
On Tuesday, July 4, James Monroe Highland will host celebratory events and offer free grounds access to commemorate the birth of the United States of America and observe the anniversary of James Monroe’s death on July 4, 1831. Click here for more information.
Reds, Whites, and Bluegrass:
Keswick Vineyards
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebrate Independence Day with some great Red & White Virginia wines and Bluegrass music performed by local band East of Afton! Click here for more information.
Stanardsville 4th of July Celebration
10:00 AM-10:00 PM
Celebrate the Red, White & Blue in Greene this year. The fun begins with cannon fire to start our small town parade at 10AM and continues until after dark with 30-minutes of fireworks courtesy of Capitol Sheds. Click here for more information.
Scottsville VOL. Fire Dept 104th Annual Parade
Scottsville Fourth of July parade. Parade starts at 9am. Fireworks start at dusk.
Happy Birthday, America!
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Carter Mountain Orchard
Celebrate America’s Birthday with a day of good old-fashioned family fun! Click here for more information.
Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony
9:00 AM - noon
Monticello, The Home of Thomas Jefferson
Join us on July 4, 2017, to celebrate "the great birthday of our republic" and experience the 55th annual Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony at Monticello. Click here for more information.
DB Red, White & Brews
11:30 AM - 9 PM
Devils Backbone Brewery
Celebrate Independence day with Devils Backbone at Basecamp!