Crews Open Berkmar Drive Extension in Albemarle County

Cars going through a work zone on Route 29 in Albemarle County

Drivers are now able to cruise along on two new stretches of pavement meant to alleviate congestion on Route 29 in Albemarle County.

Crews opened the Berkmar Drive Extension and extra lanes to traffic Monday, July 3. They finished paving and putting the lane stripes down overnight in time for the Virginia Department of Transportation to open a third lane in each direction in the morning.

The three lanes stretch nearly two miles between Polo Grounds Road and Towncenter Drive at Hollymead.

The roughly $56 million-project also flattened out several hills that made it difficult for drivers on Route 29 to see traffic turning onto the roadway from neighborhoods.

VDOT also opened the new Berkmar Drive Extension to traffic on Sunday afternoon. That road connects Hilton Heights Road, with Towncenter Drive in Hollymead. It includes bike lanes and a paved path for pedestrians.

Charlottesville City Councilor Kristin Szakos has served on the Route 29 Solutions advisory panel since its start in 2014.

Szakos said the projects the panel planned will make Route 29 less congested and safer.

“There have been some horrible accidents along there in the past, and we are confident this is going to make it a much safer corridor,” the councilor said.

VDOT wants to remind drivers that the area is still an active construction work zone with a 40-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Crews will be back out Wednesday, July 5, to finish work on the Route 29 Widening. Drivers should expect to encounter some on-and-off lane closures overnight.