Tom Sox Beat Braves 3-2 for Eighth Consecutive Win

Kyle Battle scored what turned out to be the game-winning run in the 5th inning.

Rick Spiers improved to 3-0 on the mound for the Tom Sox this season

The Tom Sox extended their franchise-record winning streak to eight games, as Charlottesville beat Staunton 3-2 at C-Ville Weekly Ballpark Sunday night.

The Sox (18-5) have the best record in the Valley Baseball League, and they have already won more games this season than in all of 2015 or 2016.

Rick Spiers got the win on the mound against the Braves, as the senior from Randolph-Macon gave up just one hit while striking out five in five shutout innings.

Former Albemarle High School standout Joe Burris earned the save.

Michael Wielansky and Eric Jones each had two hits for Charlottesville.

Richard Miller went 2-for-4 with two RBI for Staunton.

Waynesboro lost 3-2 on the road at Covington.

Parker Phillips was the only Generals' player to record multiple hits.

Harrisonburg won 5-4 at home against Winchester.

Hunter Seay went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Turks.