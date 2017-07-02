Central Va. Firefighters and Law Enforcement Prepare for July 4 Weekend

Firefighters and police officers in central Virginia are warning of the dangers of letting Fourth of July festivities get out of hand. They're preparing to keep the community safe over this long holiday weekend for many.

"The planning starts well before fourth of July. We work, obviously, with vendors and contractors to schedule and regulate the larger fireworks events,” Chief Dan Eggleston of Albemarle County Fire Rescue said.

Albemarle County Fire and Rescue says you're better off watching a regulated show over trying to put on a display yourself.

"Anything that shoots in the air or spins around is not allowed," Eggleston said.

Sparklers are allowed in Albemarle County, but illegal in the city of Charlottesville. Most holiday injuries come from the handheld firework.

"The reports that we're hearing is over 25 percent of injuries the emergency departments see are from sparklers so they have to be careful they burn extremely hot and can burn hands of adults and small children,” Eggleston said.

Drunk driving is also an increased problem this time of year.

"Instead of calling a cab, they're trying to drive themselves home to save a few dollars when they could just call a cab,” Sgt. Ron Stayments with the Charlottesville Fire Department said.

Police officers say people often don't think of the consequences of getting caught.

"It's a holiday. You know, you get, maybe some people get an extra day off work and their not thinking about necessarily the ramifications of making, having that extra drink when they don't need it,” Stayments said.

They say the steep price of a DUI should be enough of a deterrent, let alone the risk of putting yourself and others in danger.

"I mean you're talking thousands and thousands of dollars in lawyers’ fees and fines should you be convicted,” Stayments said.

Stayments says Charlottesville and Albemarle County police will have neighborhood patrols and checkpoints through all of Tuesday.