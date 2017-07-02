Charlottesville City Council to Discuss Downtown Parking Meter Plans

This week, Charlottesville City Council will discuss a pilot program to install parking meters around the

Downtown Mall.

That pilot program could start as early as Sept. 1. City Council will consider setting a rate of $1.80 per hour for on-street parking between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Councilor Bob Fenwick says the city used to have parking meters, but adding them again is a move that will affect a lot of people.

"These businesses around here with be affected, the people who work in the businesses, say in a restaurant, wait people, front people, cooks, all of those people will be affected. Their costs will go up,” Fenwick said.

Council will also discuss plans to turn the site of a medical office on East Jefferson Street into an apartment building with some retail space.

Fenwick says neighbors feel they haven't had a chance to weigh in on the plans.

Because of the holiday this week, City Council meets on Wednesday, July 5.