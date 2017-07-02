Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council to Discuss Downtown Parking Meter Plans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

This week, Charlottesville City Council will discuss a pilot program to install parking meters around the
Downtown Mall.

That pilot program could start as early as Sept. 1. City Council will consider setting a rate of $1.80 per hour for on-street parking between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Councilor Bob Fenwick says the city used to have parking meters, but adding them again is a move that will affect a lot of people.

"These businesses around here with be affected, the people who work in the businesses, say in a restaurant, wait people, front people, cooks, all of those people will be affected. Their costs will go up,” Fenwick said.

Council will also discuss plans to turn the site of a medical office on East Jefferson Street into an apartment building with some retail space.

Fenwick says neighbors feel they haven't had a chance to weigh in on the plans.

Because of the holiday this week, City Council meets on Wednesday, July 5.

  Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

