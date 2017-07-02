Orange County Man Dead After Lake Anna Boating Accident

An Orange County man is dead after a boating accident on Lake Anna.
Investigators say that Saturday, July 1, at around 7 p.m., 53-year-old Charles Bowen fell out of his boat after he swerved to avoid being hit by another boat heading his direction. Divers recovered his body later that evening.
Investigators say Bowen's boat ran over the line of another boat towing two children on tubes. Their injuries are non-life threatening.
The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says alcohol was involved, and charges are pending.
Press Release from Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries:
Date/Time of Accident: 07/01/2017 1842 HRS
Location: LAKE ANNA, LAKE ANNA STATE PARK, LOUISA COUNTY
Primary Investigating Officer: 455/ BOULANGER
Hospital Information: MARY WASHINGTON
Assisting Agencies: SPOTSYLVANIA FIRE AND SHERIFFS OFFICE / LOUISA SHERIFFS OFFICE
Type of Accident: BOATING
Type of Vessel (s): 1988, 23 FT WELLCRAFT AND 2014
PFD Warn: NO
Alcohol Involved: YES
Charges: Pending
Brief Description: SUBJECTS IN A BOAT MADE EVASSIVE MOVE TO AVOID ANOTHER BOAT HEADING IN THEIR DIRECTION, EJECTING BOTH OCCUPENTS FROM THE BOAT. THE BOAT THEN PROCEEDED TO RAN OVER THE LINE OF TWO MINORS ON TUBES THAT WERE BEING TOWDED BY ON A SEPARATE BOAT INJURING BOTH. BOTH JUNVINLES WERE TAKEN TO HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE THREATING INJURIES.
One Fatality: CHARLES WILLIAM BOWEN, MALE, AGE 53, ORANGE VA
Occupant: NAME NOT AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME, NOT INJURED
Two Tubers: BOTH WERE JUNVINLES THAT SUFFERED NON-LIFE THREATING INJURIES. (MINORS NAMES NOT RELEASED)
Status: *This is a preliminary report. The following boating incident is currently under investigation and updates will be made available based on new information.