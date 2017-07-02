Orange County Man Dead After Lake Anna Boating Accident

An Orange County man is dead after a boating accident on Lake Anna.

Investigators say that Saturday, July 1, at around 7 p.m., 53-year-old Charles Bowen fell out of his boat after he swerved to avoid being hit by another boat heading his direction. Divers recovered his body later that evening.

Investigators say Bowen's boat ran over the line of another boat towing two children on tubes. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says alcohol was involved, and charges are pending.