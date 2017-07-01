Tom Sox Shut out Covington 9-0 for 7th Straight Win

Former Miller School stand out Michael Dailey worked five innings with seven strike outs in the win

The Charlottesville Tom Sox shut out Covington 9-0 from C-Ville Weekly Ball Park Saturday night.

Its the Sox seventh straight win and improves their record to 16-5.

Charlottesville now leads Waynesboro by 2.5 games for first place in the VBL South Division.

Former Miller School stand out and VCU junior pitcher Michael Dailey got the start for the Tom Sox.

Dailey worked five innings, struck out seven batters and allowed just four hits.

Charlottesville's nine runs came in just two innings.

The Sox scored two in the third and then exploded for seven in the sixth.

Charlottesville returns to action Sunday when it hosts Staunton at C-Ville weekly Ball park at 7:00 p.m.