Quantcast

Tom Sox Shut out Covington 9-0 for 7th Straight Win

Posted: Updated:
Former Miller School stand out Michael Dailey worked five innings with seven strike outs in the win Former Miller School stand out Michael Dailey worked five innings with seven strike outs in the win
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Charlottesville Tom Sox shut out Covington 9-0 from C-Ville Weekly Ball Park Saturday night.

Its the Sox seventh straight win and improves their record to 16-5.

Charlottesville now leads Waynesboro by 2.5 games for first place in the VBL South Division. 

Former Miller School stand out and VCU junior pitcher Michael Dailey got the start for the Tom Sox.

Dailey worked five innings, struck out seven batters and allowed just four hits.

Charlottesville's nine runs came in just two innings.

The Sox scored two in the third and then exploded for seven in the sixth.

Charlottesville returns to action Sunday when it hosts Staunton at C-Ville weekly Ball park at 7:00 p.m.

  • Tom Sox Shut out Covington 9-0 for 7th Straight WinMore>>

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story