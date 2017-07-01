Orange Co. Sheriff: Man Dies After Drowning at Lake of the Woods

Press Release from Orange County Sheriff's Office:

On July 1, 2017 at approx. 4pm the Orange County Sheriff's Office received a call for a possible drowning at Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, Va.

Upon the arrival of deputies, they found a 24-year-old male who had died from an apparent drowning at the main beach located beside the LOW clubhouse.

The investigation revealed that William Dixon III age, 24 from Culpeper was at the beach with his fiancé' and other family members celebrating the 4th of July. Mr. Dixon apparently went to the deeper part of the designated swimming area.

Witnesses described him as being in distress. He was seen struggling trying to stay above water. He was found submerged, approx. 8 minutes after he went down.

When he was located, LOW rescue attempted CPR unsuccessfully.