Hundreds Attend Memorial Services for Firefighter, Sailor Dakota Rigsby

A fallen U.S. Navy sailor is laid to rest following a memorial service in his hometown of Fluvanna County.

Hundreds of people filled Fluvanna County High School Saturday afternoon to honor Dakota Rigsby. The 19-year-old was killed on board the USS Fitzgerald in a collision with another ship last month.

Rigsby was one of seven sailors killed on June 17 in a ship collision off the coast of Japan. Those who knew him say Saturday's funeral was not to mourn the loss of his life, but to celebrate the legacy he left behind.

Rigsby graduated from Fluvanna County High School in 2015, where he played football. He began volunteering with the Lake Monticello Fire Department when he was a senior.

A viewing was held at the school earlier Saturday morning followed by the public funeral. Rigsby was described as a man who would "give the shirt off his back to help someone," and who loved serving in the Navy.

“He was the kind of kid that when he goes and joins the fire department as a junior member up at Lake Monticello, it shows he knows the difference between right and wrong and he's in it to help people,” Mike Sheridan of the Board of Supervisors said.

Volunteer firefighters from Fluvanna, Albemarle, Charlottesville, Louisa, and Goochland brought out their emergency vehicles and attended the funeral.

Rigsby was laid to rest in a private burial. Fifty-eighth District Del. Rob Bell (R) says he and Fluvanna County leaders hope to come up with a way to memorialize Rigsby within the next few months.