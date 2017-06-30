New Bill Aims to Reduce Number of Driver's License Suspensions

In May, Governor Terry McAuliffe signed house bill 2386, which establishes a statewide policy which requires courts to create payment plans for court fees. This bill officially goes into effect July 1.

Without this bill, paying back court fees to keep your license in Charlottesville looks different from a payment plan in Richmond, so this law aims towards having payment plans be uniform throughout the state.

In theory, this would mean a decreased number of people would have their driver’s license suspended due to their inability to pay off court fees. However, if people are unable to make those payments through a payment plan, their driver’s license could still be suspended.

The Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville is fighting a Virginia statue that allows license suspensions when people do not pay their court fees. They say the Virginia driver’s license suspension law is a form of "debtor’s prison" and unfairly targets poor people.

"When you miss a payment to a court the law automatically strips you of your license regardless of the reasons you missed your payment … so what legal aid is fighting for is fairness in that proceeding and procedures in place that will avoid punishing people simply because they are too poor to pay," Angela Ciolfi with the Legal Aid Justice Center.

The Legal Aid Justice Center is appealing their lawsuit over the Virginia law that suspends people's driver’s licenses for failing to pay court fees.

A federal judge dismissed their case against the DMV, saying it was not the proper defendant.

The case will more forward to the U.S. fourth circuit court of appeals.