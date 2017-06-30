Hooville Lacrosse Club Helping Grow Lacrosse in Charlottesville

There's a lot of good lacrosse teams in Central Virginia, with Charlottesville-area schools often in the mix for state championships.

At Hooville Lacrosse, they're looking to improve on that success.

Kip Turner says, "We just wanted to better Charlottesville lacrosse, and take it to that next level."

Hooville lacrosse is run by UVa assistant coach Kip Turner.

He's supported by his fellow assistants, as well as some Cavalier players and a few high school coaches.

"We try to run practices out here the same way as our coach at UVa coaches them at practice," says Turner.

Tandem Friends fifth-grader Archie Joyce says, "It's been helpful because they all play in college, and they know what they're doing. They're helping me know who to mark up, and when to mark up on, and where to be on the field at the right time."

The camp gives players a chance to compete in tournaments through the region.

"It was fun because we got to play other teams, instead of just scrimmage," says Joyce, "and it was fun because they were nice too."

The Hooville Lacrosse Club also gives players a chance to learn from highly-skilled coaches without having to travel long distance.

STAB freshman Pierre Reeves says, "If this team wasn't here, I'd probably have to make a long commute, like two hours, to another team, assuming I made it, which I might not have. So this is really helpful. It's a 15 minute drive to practice. The team is great, the coaches are great."

There is a high school age group at the camp, as well as U-15, U-13, and U-11.

Turner says, "It's kind of starting from that bottom up mentality. We really want to grow and start with the fundamentals for the youth guys, into that high school level, so that they can become those recruited athletes."

"It's not just on the field here," says Reeves. "Off the field, they really give you a lot of tips on what to do. Drills you need to be able to do to play on a high school team as a 9th grader."

And the education will continue throughout the summer.

Turner says, "We want to go out and win tournaments, but we also want the kids to learn the right way to play the game."