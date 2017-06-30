Businesses on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville to Participate in Ten Percent Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Some businesses on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville will participate in Ten Percent Tuesday for the entire month of July. Participating organizations will donate 10% on their sales every Tuesday to a charity of their choice.
This is an initiative of the Downtown Mall Alliance.
Downtown Business that are participating are:
- Alakazam, for the Virginia Discovery Museum
- Darling Boutique, for the International Rescue Committee
- Hamiltons’ at First & Main, for the University of Virginia Cancer Center
- Hedge Fine Blooms, for The PB&J Fund
- Kilwins, for Caring for Creatures
- Rock Paper Scissors, for The Women’s Initiative
- Spring Street Boutique, for the Wildlife Center of Virginia
- Telegraph Art & Comics, for Computers4Kids
- Timberlake’s Drug Store, for the Charlottesville Free Clinic
- Tuel Jewelers, for Grace Church of Cismont
- Verdigris, for the Sexual Assault Resource Agency.