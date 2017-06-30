Quantcast

Business on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville Participate in Ten Percent Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Some Businesses on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville will participate in Ten Percent Tuesday for the entire month of July. Participating organizations will donate  10% on their sales every Tuesday to a charity of their choice.

This is an initiative of the Downtown Mall Alliance.     

Downtown Business that are participating are:

  • Alakazam, for the Virginia Discovery Museum
  • Darling Boutique, for the International Rescue Committee
  • Hamiltons’ at First & Main, for the University of Virginia Cancer Center
  • Hedge Fine Blooms, for The PB&J Fund
  • Kilwins, for Caring for Creatures
  • Rock Paper Scissors, for The Women’s Initiative
  • Spring Street Boutique, for the Wildlife Center of Virginia
  • Telegraph Art & Comics, for Computers4Kids
  • Timberlake’s Drug Store, for the Charlottesville Free Clinic
  • Tuel Jewelers, for Grace Church of Cismont
  • Verdigris, for the Sexual Assault Resource Agency.