Funeral Service for Fluvanna Co. Firefighter, Navy Sailor to be Held

Friends and family are saying goodbye to a Fluvanna County volunteer firefighter and U.S. Navy sailor who died when a cargo ship collided with the destroyer he was stationed on off the coast of Japan.

Funeral services for 19-year old Dakota Rigsby are set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Fluvanna County High School.

Rigsby was one of seven sailors who died when the collision flooded his compartment aboard the U.S.S. Fitzgerald earlier this month.

Graveside services will be private.