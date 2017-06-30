Quantcast

Funeral Service for Fluvanna Co. Firefighter, Navy Sailor to be Held

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Friends and family are saying goodbye to a Fluvanna County volunteer firefighter and U.S. Navy sailor who died when a cargo ship collided with the destroyer he was stationed on off the coast of Japan.

Funeral services for 19-year old Dakota Rigsby are set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Fluvanna County High School.

Rigsby was one of seven sailors who died when the collision flooded his compartment aboard the U.S.S. Fitzgerald earlier this month.

Graveside services will be private.

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations.

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

