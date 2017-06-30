Lawmakers Issue Updated Guidelines on Smart Toys for Children

The federal government has just issued updated guidelines on internet-connected toys. There's a growing concern that these devices have the capability to spy on your family.

While smart toys can help children with the learning process, there are some privacy issues with devices connected to the internet. Without the right security in place, hackers or foreign governments could be listening in or even recording your child.

Virginia mom Oni Hunter says her 3-year-old son, KJ, is growing up too fast.

"He loves to play and stay busy and he's very active, very active," Hunter said.

Like most parents, Oni and her husband, Kevin, say their top priority for their son is safety.

"When you see all the different ways that people have learned how to hack into systems and how to get access to things they shouldn't, it always brings that concern to the safety of our children,” Oni Hunter said.

KJ uses an iPad for interactive learning programs. Now, lawmakers like Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) are concerned about who could be on the other side of these toys.

“What would be more frightening to a parent than having their child's personal information that might be given back and forth as the toy talks to the child, could then be actually hacked into and held by some foreign country or by criminals?” Warner said.

After reaching out to the Federal Trade Commission with his concerns, the agency has clarified regulations.

The FTC wrote in a letter this June that smart toys must have the parents' consent before businesses or online services can collect personal information on kids younger than 13.

“This is a brave new world we're in,” Warner said

CloudPets faced backlash after millions of voice recordings between parents and kids were exposed. Late last year, the Germans pulled the “My Friend Cayla” doll off shelves because of the risk of unauthorized surveillance.

“I don't want to wake up and have my ‘Alexa’ listening, my refrigerator listening, my stereo system in my living room somehow recording my actions,” Warner said.

With all that in mind, the Hunters say they are taking precautions.

“There are many individuals who misuse children from pedophiles and things like that, so that does bring great concern that we're going to be very mindful of that,” Hunter said.

Warner is asking pushing for enhanced security requirements on smart toys. For one thing, he wants to ensure parents have the option of setting up their own pass codes for an added layer of protection.