Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He came to Charlottesville after working for DCW50 News at 10 as an editor.

He started his journalism career as a production assistant for CBS6 News in his hometown of Richmond, Virginia.

Lowell earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. He was heavily involved in on-campus activities ranging from student government to peer mentoring.

He is a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and the National Association of Black Journalists.

Outside of work he enjoys time with his family, cycling, traveling, and exploring the city for different foods.

You can contact Lowell by email, on Twitter and Facebook.