Lowell Rose
Virginia to Charge for STD Services
Starting July 1, Virginia will join other states charging for services related to sexually transmitted diseases.
RSWA Approves Solar Project at the Ivy Material Utilization Center
Rivanna Solid Waste Authority Board of Directors has authorized a land lease contract with a developer to install a solar array at the Ivy Material Utilization Center.
NIH Awards UVA $8.6 Million for Bid to Transform Lung Transplants
Researchers at the UVA School of Medicine have received more than $8.6 million in federal grants to support efforts that could increase the number of lungs available for transplant.
Greene Co. Fair Kicks off
The annual Greene County fair kicked off. It will run until July 1.
Dairy Rd. Pedestrian Bridge Nearing Completion
A pedestrian bridge has been installed along Dairy Road in Charlottesville. It is not yet open to the public, but officials hope it will be finished in a few weeks.
