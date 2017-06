Crews Continue Expansion Projects at Preddy Creek Trails Park

The Preddy Creek Trails Park expansion in northern Albemarle County is set to be ready this fall.

Albemarle County Department of Parks & Recreation received a state grant to help fund half of the projects at the park.

One of those projects is a new suspension bridge across Preddy Creek, which will almost double the size of the park for people to use.

"This is one of our most popular county parks, and we owned another 200-and-something acres on the other side of the creek, but there was no way to access it. So having this bridge built will almost double the size of the park," said Tucker Rollins with Parks & Rec.

Crews are also building a wet crossing,next to the 80 foot-long bridge for horseback riders or mountain bikes to cross to the other side of the creek.

When the projects are complete, there will be an additional six to eight miles of trails on the other side of the bridge. The park currently has 10 miles of trails on the front side.

Albemarle county Department of Parks and Recreation said it is just now waiting on a special use permit from Orange County.

The new bridge is expected to open in another month or so.