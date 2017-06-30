UVA Football Player Wins $100K Playing Virginia Lottery

Release from Virginia Lottery:



When Charles Davis matched all five numbers to win $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game, he celebrated with his grandmother.



“We shouted together!” he said.



Mr. Davis, a University of Virginia student and a member of the UVA football team, was returning from an early-morning workout when he stopped to pick up coffee for his mother. He also played Cash 5, selecting numbers on his ticket that his grandmother suggested.



“I looked at the numbers on the website after the drawing and said, ‘I… won!’” he said.



He bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 43974 Pipeline Plaza in Ashburn for the June 25 day drawing. The winning numbers for that drawing were 1-3-4-7-9.



Mr. Davis is an American Studies major in his third year. He lives in Ashburn.



Cash 5 drawing are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The chances of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.