Charlottesville Nonprofit Holds Online 'Telethon' to Support Local Art Scene

A Charlottesville-based nonprofit that supports the local art scene is adding a modern twist to a classic fundraiser.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is hosting a telethon through Facebook Friday, June 30.

The organization provides a venue for artists of all kinds to display their artwork, perform their music, read their poetry, or even screen their films.

"A big part of what we do is just support artists, support the arts, and give a platform, a voice, give a venue to the arts that we know are crucial to making Charlottesville an exciting city and rooting people in place," said Bridge PAI Executive Director Alan Goffinski.

The Bridge PAI is reaching out to the community to ask for support so that it can continue to support an ever-increasing arts scene in Charlottesville.

“Every dollar that comes in really goes a long ways. We've had some small donations today, we've had some big donations, and both are valuable. We need every dollar that we can, because really this a community arts organization and as a community arts organization we rely on the community to make this happen,” Goffinski said.

The Bridge PAI will be hosting live performances beginning at 8 p.m. Friday that are open to the public and can be seen on the Facebook live stream.

The telethon runs until midnight, and the organization hopes to raise $5,000. Donations can be made here.