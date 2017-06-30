Former Bank of America Space to Undergo big Transformation in Charlottesville

The old Bank of America building on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is being transformed into something completely different.

Developers are creating an innovative office space, called Vault Virginia. They hope to attract a mix of technologists, designers, and social impact organizations to the collaborative space.

“What we're doing is creating is a community that will support itself. Creating and doing great things. I'm excited that this is part of a much larger plan for Charlottesville that other visionary people have been a part of for quite some time,” said James Barton, one of the developers on the project.

The space will offer 50 offices on the second and third floors. The second floor will host a cafe and meeting space. The first floor space will be a restaurant, but is not connected to Vault Virginia.

Phase one of the project should be done by August, while phase two will be done by October.