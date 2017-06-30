Health Officials: Fewer People Getting Tested for HIV in Central Virginia

New information released by the Virginia Department of Health shows a decline in newly diagnosed cases of HIV across the NBC29 viewing area.

But, those statistics may not tell the whole story.

In central Virginia, while statistics do show a decline in detected cases, health officials are worried about the number of undetected cases in people who aren't getting tested. That's why the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is at work this week to reach as many as they can.

In 2015 Thrive Healthcare closed. It was one of central Virginia's main HIV and AIDS safe-testing organizations.

“And so a lot of folks thought rapid testing wasn't available anymore, so there's probably going to be a dip too in identification of positives,” said TJHD Testing Coordinator Kesey Landrum.

Since then TJHD has taken over testing, but Landrum says it’s been a struggle to let the community know resources are still available.

“So we've tested less people than we did when we were at Thrive only because we've had to really work on re-educating the community,” she said.

That's why this week, it has offering free walk-in HIV rapid testing across central Virginia.

Testing administrators say sex workers, people who share needles, gay men, and people having unprotected sex with many partners are at a higher risk. However, Landrum said, “Truly everyone's at risk for HIV.”

In 2015 there were 967 new HIV cases in Virginia. That number went down to 840 last year. In the NBC29 viewing area, it declined from 36 to 19 detected cases.

The statistics show a decline in HIV cases, but health department officials don't want to speculate on whether the numbers reflect a true decline or are a result of fewer people getting tested.

“I think when there's lack of access to testing. Rates aren't going to be accurate, and they're going to be slightly skewed,” said Landrum.

If you were not able to make it to any of this week's testing events, but want to get tested, or for more information, call 434-767-TEST.