DMV Customers with Expired Registrations Can Soon Renew Online

Release from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles:



RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will soon offer a new convenience for customers when 2017 legislation becomes effective on July 1.



Currently, only customers who renew their vehicle registration online prior to its expiration can print a receipt to serve as proof that the holder has extended his registration period.



However, beginning July 1, customers who want to renew an expired vehicle registration will also be able to print a receipt to use as proof of the registration renewal until registration decals arrive in the mail seven-to-10 business days later. Prior to July 1, these customers would have needed to visit a DMV customer service center to complete their transaction.



By enabling more customers to take advantage of online services, DMV expects to see decreased walk-in traffic – giving customer service representatives more time to assist other customers. Last year, more than 200,000 customers renewed their registration after it had been expired for a month or less. Another 200,000 customers each renewed two or three months following expiration.



The new law will also allow DMV to extend the validity period of an expiring driver’s license for temporarily out-of-state Virginians if good cause can be shown. For example, a customer may not be able to return to Virginia to renew his driver’s license if he is caring for a loved one out of state. Customers will be charged a $10 fee to cover the cost of processing and shipping the credential.



Other bills taking effect July 1 include:

House Bill 1622 increases the penalties for commercial drivers convicted of more than one driving under the influence (DUI) offense or a DUI offense committed with a high blood alcohol content. This law aligns the penalties for these offenses with those already in effect for standard DUI charges.

House Bill 2022 requires drivers to move vehicles from the roadway after a crash if the vehicles are able to be moved, no one was injured and the driver is capable of safely doing so. Current law suggests this action but does not require it. The new law also gives Department of Transportation employees, or those acting on the department’s behalf, the authority to remove vehicles from traffic lanes as needed, if traffic flow is affected.

House Bill 2201 sets a fine of $100 per violation for failing to drive on the right side of a highway, except when passing another vehicle.

Additionally, 2017 legislation included a bill that repealed the state requirement that all taxicabs display roof signs and specific markings. This law went into effect in March.