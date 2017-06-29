Tom Sox Shut Out Royals for Fifth Consecutive Win

Justin Sorokowski allowed just three hits in six shutout innings

Justin Sorokoswki allowed just three hits in six shutout innings, and the Tom Sox defeated Winchester 6-0 at C-Ville Weekly Ballpark Thursday night.

The shutout is the second of the season for Charlottesville (15-5), who have won a franchise-record five games in a row.

Layne Looney came on in relief and allowed just one hit while striking out five in three innings of work.

Vinnie Pasquantino extended his hitting streak to 13 games, which is tied for the longest by a Tom Sox player this year, and four games shy of the team record.

The Valley Baseball League South Division-leading Tom Sox will travel to face the VBL North Division-leading Purcellville Cannons on Friday night.

Waynesboro lost 7-6 on the road at Strasburg Thursday.

Parker Phillips and Jason Bush each hit home runs for the Generals.

Staunton won 14-5 at New Market.

Payton Robertson was 3-for-6 with four RBI for the Braves.