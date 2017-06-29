VDOT: Route 29 Projects to Continue Through Weekend

A massive construction project to ease traffic along busy Route 29 north of Charlottesville will take a little longer than first thought.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has an adjusted time frame for the work. VDOT now says the widening of Route 29 will continue through the weekend. This is a live look at construction crews working overnight to get the job done.

The contractor had hoped to get the work done by tomorrow. One lane of the project still needs to be paved. Roadside work will also continue next week.

In addition to that, VDOT also says the Berkmar Bridge project won't be done until Saturday. The contractor hopes to have it open on that day as well.