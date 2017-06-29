Quantcast

VDOT: Route 29 Projects to Continue Through Weekend

Posted: Updated:
Route 29 near Hollymead Route 29 near Hollymead
Roundabout at Hilton Heights Road and Berkmar Drive Roundabout at Hilton Heights Road and Berkmar Drive
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A massive construction project to ease traffic along busy Route 29 north of Charlottesville will take a little longer than first thought.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has an adjusted time frame for the work. VDOT now says the widening of Route 29 will continue through the weekend. This is a live look at construction crews working overnight to get the job done.

The contractor had hoped to get the work done by tomorrow. One lane of the project still needs to be paved. Roadside work will also continue next week.

In addition to that, VDOT also says the Berkmar Bridge project won't be done until Saturday. The contractor hopes to have it open on that day as well.

  • VDOT: Route 29 Projects to Continue Through WeekendMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story