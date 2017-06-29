Staunton Public Library to Get New Director

After more than two decades the director of the Staunton Public Library is retiring.

Ruth Arnold's last day is Friday. Right now, she is working hard to pass on more 26 years of knowledge to her predecessor.

Arnold says her proudest accomplishments are all the work connected with moving the library to its current location and keeping up with the ever-evolving way information is provided.

Arnold describes her retirement as bittersweet.

"It's been an important part of my life for a long time and it was the career I chose to be in and I think I've had a good career by I'm also ready to pass the torch so to speak. It can be a useful thing for everybody to have some little changes in their lives and the library's life,” Arnold said.

Sarah Skrobis is the new director with more than 10 years of library experience, most recently in Fishersville at the Augusta County Public Library.