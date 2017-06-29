Candidate for Pastures District Running for Augusta Co. Board of Supervisors

Longtime supervisor Tracy Pyles is being challenged in Augusta County.

Pam Carter is running for the Board of Supervisors Pastures District. Carter, a wife and mother, iIs a nurse by trade who now serves as an adjunct professor at Mary Baldwin University and the environmental health and safety officer at Houff Corporation.

She says her opponent isn't hearing the voice of the community and the board needs a fresh perspective.

"If the county had this money, $43 to 45 million that they had available to them to spend, I think that that money should go towards meeting some of the needs of the citizens such as broadband internet. Some people in my district they don't even have dial up. We don't have cell phone service that's very good,” Carter said.

Pyles is the current chairperson and has served on the board for more than 20 years.