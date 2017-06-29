Quantcast

Candidate for Pastures District Running for Augusta Co. Board of Supervisors

Posted: Updated:
Pam Carter Pam Carter
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Longtime supervisor Tracy Pyles is being challenged in Augusta County.

Pam Carter is running for the Board of Supervisors Pastures District. Carter, a wife and mother, iIs a nurse by trade who now serves as an adjunct professor at Mary Baldwin University and the environmental health and safety officer at Houff Corporation.   

She says her opponent isn't hearing the voice of the community and the board needs a fresh perspective.

"If the county had this money, $43 to 45 million that they had available to them to spend, I think that that money should go towards meeting some of the needs of the citizens such as broadband internet. Some people in my district they don't even have dial up.  We don't have cell phone service that's very good,” Carter said.

Pyles is the current chairperson and has served on the board for more than 20 years.

  • Candidate for Pastures District Running for Augusta Co. Board of SupervisorsMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story