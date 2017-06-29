Quantcast

Waynesboro School Board Searching for Interim Chair Until Election

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

The Waynesboro School Board needs to fill an empty seat.

The at-large seat is vacant due to the resignation of Shelly Laurenzo. The school board will begin the process for a special election, but they need someone during the interim.

Qualified community members can send a letter of interest with a brief bio to the chairman of the board by July 7.

