Virginia to Charge for STD Services

Starting July 1, Virginia will join other states charging for services related to sexually transmitted diseases.

The Thomas Jefferson Health District says this change comes as clauses in federal grants now require states that cover STD to switch over to a paid services system.

Some of the services affected will include testing for syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and other clinical visits.

These services will switch to the pay structure similar to other services provided by the Health Department.

“We're not going to turn anybody away based on their inability to pay, so it’s very important that people understand they can still come to the Health Department to get this testing services, regardless if they have insurance or make any money at all,” Dr. Denise Bonds said.

Income-based sliding scales and payment plans are in place for services needed. If you have questions about fees for services, you can call the Virginia Department of Health directly.