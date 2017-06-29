Kids Learn Fire Fighting Skills at Greene Co. Sheriff's Office Youth Academy

Campers in Greene County learned what it's like to be a firefighter responding to a car accident.

This was all part of the Greene County Sheriff's Office Youth Academy, which is a two week long camp put on by the sheriff's office each summer.

The camp's attendees have been trained in CPR, fired guns at a gun range, visited the police academy, and simulated drunk driving at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) crash test center.

The campers were at the Stanardsville Fire Company where they learned how firefighters assess the scene of a car accident and how they get injured passengers out of the wrecks.

“All the kids love being here, they look forward to it every year, we've had numerous kids who have been here two or three times -- it's just a great event to help them and we're always looking for ways to improve it,” said Sheriff Steve Smith.

This year, there are around 20 children in the camp. Many of them plan on pursuing careers in law enforcement.

The camp concludes Friday with a graduation ceremony. All attendees will receive a certificate for completing the youth academy.