Virginia Department of Corrections Using New Policies to Combat Opioid Abuse

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) has new policies to reduce opioid abuse in its facilities.

VDOC Director Harold Clarke said more than 6,700 offenders are estimated to be abusing opioids.

The director recently updated lawmakers about this issue. Clarke said this matter has life or death consequences.

"In terms of overdoses, there were five confirmed opioid overdose deaths among VDOC facilities in 2015, and the preliminary data for 2016 shows that there were four confirmed opioid overdose deaths among VDOC offenders with six causes of death still outstanding from the office of the chief medical examiner," Clarke said.

“It's one of those areas that's a problem in our facilities for those that are incarcerated. It's a huge problem within our society in general right now, and Virginia is not immune from that,” said 24th District Senator Emmett Hanger (R).

New steps are being taken to enhance access to drug treatment and supplies of overdose reversal antidotes.

The department now blocks snacks visitors can bring in to help decrease the chance of contraband being smuggled into jails

“They've instituted some additional precautions, some of which are controversial for the families,” Hanger said.

VDOC employees also make copies of letters sent in to avoid the possibility of mail being laced with substances.

The medical examiner has confirmed one inmate death this year was a result of opioid overdose.

Virginia and seven other states have been selected by the National Governors Association to study treatment access for prisoners abusing opioids. The goal is that states can evaluate pilot projects to see what models are effective at reducing addiction.