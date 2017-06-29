Signal Work t on Rt. 29 at Rt. 607 in Ruckersville

Virginia Department of Transportation Press Release:

Tonight (June 29), crews will install new traffic signal mast arms on Route 29 (Seminole Trail) at Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) in Greene County as part of the ongoing intersection improvement project.

From 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and will be flagged through the work zone.

Message boards will be in place to alert motorists of the signal work. Drivers are advised to expect delays and obey traffic controls.

Under a $1.7 million construction contract, VDOT contractor Fielder’s Choice Enterprises, Inc. of Charlottesville will improve Route 607 to five lanes where it meets Route 29. The widening will provide an eastbound left-turn lane into the Sheetz service center and an additional westbound left-turn lane onto Route 29 south. The project’s fixed completion date is Sept. 6.