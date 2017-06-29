Charlottesville's YMCA hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville’s McIntire Park will be open to members on June 30, 2017.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place June 29 with Charlottesville’s mayor, YMCA board members and other community leaders.

The YMCA board chair talked about what the new facility means to the community.

"This is probably the cap stone and most rewarding experience after 25 years of working with the YMCA. We started this in 1994 and we had our vision to build it in 2006 and now we've finally reached the finish line and have the facility complete and can start serving the community to fulfill our mission,” Kurt Krueger, YMCA board chair.

The Y is now accepting memberships and offering financial assistance to those who need it.