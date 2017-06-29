Charlottesville Woman Sentenced in Connection to Albemarle Co. Shooting

A Charlottesville woman who shot an Albemarle County man two years ago is heading to prison.

Wednesday, June 29, Judge Cheryl Higgins sentenced Clarissa Velazquez to 15 years, with nine years and 10 months of that sentence suspended.

Velazquez entered a guilty plea to malicious wounding on January 26, 2016. She had been scheduled for a two-day trial, and was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $100,000 fine.

Police were dispatched to the 3900 block of Riverview Lane around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2015 for multiple reports of gunshots. Neighbors had said they heard three gunshots and saw a man slumped against a patio door outside.

The victim, Velazquez’s boyfriend, was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in critical condition. Authorities have not offered additional details about the victim – such as his name, where he was shot, or how many times - but he did survive.

According to police, Velazquez fled the scene before officers arrived. She was arrested without incident outside a hotel in Durham, North Carolina the following day.

Authorities extradited Velazquez back to Virginia in August, 2015.