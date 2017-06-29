Charlottesville Woman Sentenced in Connection to Albemarle Co. Shooting

Charlottesville Woman Sentenced in Connection to Albemarle Co. ShootingPosted: Updated:
Clarissa Velazquez
Crime scene at home on Riverview Lane (FILE IMAGE)
Charlottesville Woman Sentenced in Connection to Albemarle Co. ShootingMore>>
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Reported by Matt Talhelm
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story
Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.Full Story