Tom Tom Announces Sixth Annual Tomtoberfest

Release from Tom Tom Founders Festival:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (June 29th, 2017) – Tom Tom Founders Festival announced the 6th annual Tomtoberfest will take place on September 22nd and 23rd. This massive fall block party is two days of free concerts, food trucks, entrepreneurs, and art in downtown Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park. Last year’s festivities drew over 9,000 attendees.



“What started off six years ago as a hype event for the spring Tom Tom, has blossomed into a celebration of local founders in the arts, business, and civic leadership and become one of the must-attend events of the fall,” said Paul Beyer, founder and director of Tom Tom. “We are excited to celebrate Charlottesville as a creative, inclusive, and innovative community. Come out and enjoy some amazing concerts, food, and beer and to also take a moment to recognize some of the local founders and entrepreneurs who have changed the city for the better.”



Tomtoberfest will feature two days of free outdoor concerts in the park, hosting 11 local and regional rock, blues, funk, bluegrass, and reggae bands. The park also hosts a beer garden serving exclusive and seasonal brews by national brands like New Belgium Brewing and our best locals, Champion Brewing, Wild Wolf Brewing, and Potter’s Craft Cider. The full music lineup will be announced in July.



During the Tech Mixer on Friday, over 75 of the region’s hottest firms and most innovative companies will mix with investors, entrepreneurs, and top talent. Since it began in 2015 the Tech Mixer has become one of the best networking and career meetups in the region, having hosted over 200 exhibitors. The Tech Mixer this fall will be co-hosted by ACAC, and will include exhibitors like the i.Lab, Ting, Sun Tribe Solar, Sigora Solar, CvilleBioHub, and others. Applications are at www.tomtomfest.com/techmixer/



Local food, wine, beer and craft vendors will be highlighted throughout the weekend as part of a food truck rally, the New Belgium craft beer garden, and the Artisanal Tom Tom arts and crafts fair. More details about the vendors and some of the family-friendly activities will be announced soon.



The Fourth Annual Founding Cville project will culminate in an awards ceremony during Tomtoberfest, recognizing this year’s recipients who are shaping Charlottesville. See the previous recipients at www.tomtomfest.com/foundingcville/.



Event details at www.tomtomfest.com/tomtoberfest