Tom Sox Win 4th Straight Game; Staunton Falls to Front Royal

Brendan Cutting walked twice and scored for the Braves

The Tom Sox won their fourth game in a row on Wednesday night, as Charlottesville went on the road to defeat Woodstock 11-3.

The four-game winning streak is the longest in franchise history.

Bryce Windham went 4-for-5 from the leadoff spot for the Sox, while Ari Sechopoulos and Cole Migliorini each had three hits and a home run.

Reigning VBL Player of the Week Vinnie Pasquantino went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 12-games.

The Tom Sox (14-5) host Winchester Thursday at seven o'clock.

Waynesboro won 9-2 at Harrisonburg.

Zach Evers went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI.

The Generals (13-7) play at Strasburg on Thursday.

Staunton dropped its fourth game in a row, as the Braves lost 14-8 at home against Front Royal.

The Cardinals pounded out 18 hits, while Staunton committed four errors.

The Braves (8-13) will play at New Market on Thursday at 7:30 PM.