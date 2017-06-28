Reason Behind Closing Staunton Fire Station Being Disputed

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors are closing their fire station in Staunton, but the reason why is being disputed.

Michael Shull is the only supervisor against closing Augusta County Fire Rescue Company 10.

He says the board’s decision to close Company 10 was made without information and was politically motivated.

“I'm so ashamed that this board would go down a road that we're approving something without any costs. I don't think there's been enough background in it,” Shull said.

Other supervisors say the decision to shut down Company 10 has nothing to do with their decision, adding it’s part of a plan and the numbers support it.

They say the firefighters currently at Company 10 would be more valuable in other stations

“What we've done with fire and rescue is to follow a plan, more or less, that was started in 2000,” said Tracy Pyles, Augusta County Board of Supervisors member.

Company Ten is expected to close by the end of the summer.