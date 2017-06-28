UPDATE: Albemarle County Senior Located

UPDATE: Albemarle County police confirm that 77-year-old Karl Patrick Tomlinson has been located.

He was located shortly before 11:30 p.m. at 29th Place in Albemarle County.

Statement from Albemarle County Police:

Officers are looking for Karl Patrick Tomlinson, 77, of Albemarle County.

He was last seen around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Hampshire Court.

Mr. Tomlinson has Alzheimer’s.

He is a black man with grey hair, 5’11”, weighs 180 lbs., and has an emergency contact bracelet on his right arm. He is wearing cream slacks and multiple shirts, but the outer shirt is light red with pin stripes.

Please call 9-1-1 if you have any information that will help us locate Mr. Tomlinson.