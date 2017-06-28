Charlottesville Attorney Files Complaints Over June Arrest

A former candidate for Charlottesville commonwealth’s attorney is filing complaints over the handling of his arrest earlier this month.

Charlottesville attorney Jeff Fogel has filed a complaint against the magistrate who oversaw his arrest along with two Charlottesville police officers.

Fogel got involved in an incident with a person outside Miller’s on the Downtown Mall around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Video recorded by someone at the scene shows a man approaching Fogel and claiming the attorney shoved him aggressively.

Several officers showed up at Fogel’s home around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, June 2, and arrested him on a misdemeanor assault and battery charge.