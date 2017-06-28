Quantcast

Charlottesville Attorney Files Complaints Over June Arrest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A former candidate for Charlottesville commonwealth’s attorney is filing complaints over the handling of his arrest earlier this month.

Charlottesville attorney Jeff Fogel has filed a complaint against the magistrate who oversaw his arrest along with two Charlottesville police officers.

Fogel got involved in an incident with a person outside Miller’s on the Downtown Mall around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Video recorded by someone at the scene shows a man approaching Fogel and claiming the attorney shoved him aggressively.

Several officers showed up at Fogel’s home around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, June 2, and arrested him on a misdemeanor assault and battery charge.

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

