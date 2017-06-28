Quantcast

Charlottesville Church Offers Service Ahead of KKK Rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The same church in downtown Charlottesville that will open its doors as a safe space during a planned Ku Klux Klan rally in July held a prayer service Wednesday evening.

First United Methodist Church offered a special communion service titled Lay Down Your Stones: A Service of Prayer for Our Community.

Dozens turned out for the event aimed at turning hearts and minds toward peace and reconciliation.

The service featured holy communion, prayers, and opportunities for people to let go of their anger, pain and fear.

  Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

