Charlottesville Church Offers Service Ahead of KKK Rally

The same church in downtown Charlottesville that will open its doors as a safe space during a planned Ku Klux Klan rally in July held a prayer service Wednesday evening.

First United Methodist Church offered a special communion service titled Lay Down Your Stones: A Service of Prayer for Our Community.

Dozens turned out for the event aimed at turning hearts and minds toward peace and reconciliation.

The service featured holy communion, prayers, and opportunities for people to let go of their anger, pain and fear.