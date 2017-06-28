Monticello Working to Recover from Cyber Attack

Staff at Monticello manually record payment info from visitors after a cyber attack took down their computer systems

The historic home of President Thomas Jefferson is recovering from a cyber attack.

Computer and telephone systems at Monticello have been down since early Tuesday, June 27.

Thomas Jefferson Foundation Executive Vice President Ann Taylor confirmed to NBC29 Wednesday, June 28, that they are the victim of a ransomware attack.

Ransomware is defined as a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid.

Monticello also says this is not connected with a recent cyber attack that has been affecting European countries.

Staff members are basically treating this like a power outage: they're using manual credit card readers to keep the visitor center, cafe and gift shop open.

"Our staff is working with manual systems, but we welcomed a lot of guests yesterday. The weather is beautiful, and we're looking forward to July fourth," Taylor said.

One of the main inconveniences is that visitors are not able to make reservations online, though Monticello has put messaging on its website about the issue.

Taylor says they're working on the issue but don't have a time frame on when they hope to get their systems back online.

"We're working with IT experts at the moment to investigate and address the issue, and we're working to restore the affected services as soon as possible," she said.

Monticello has contacted law enforcement about the attack. Officials did not say if a ransom will be paid.