Runway Resurfacing Project Underway at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport

The runway resurfacing project at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport is officially underway.

While the $14 million runway project is in progress planes cannot land or take off between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. during the week. The airport notified airlines about the project nearly two years ago, which allowed plenty of time to adjust scheduled flights.

Travelers on night time flights will feel the effects of this project if their flights get delayed by weather.

These flights might have to be diverted or rescheduled because planes will be unable to land after that 11 o'clock deadline.

“It's a necessary inconvenience because this airport has to have its runway repaved every 20 to 25 years and were at the end of the useful life of this pavement,” said Executive Director of CHO Airport Authority Melinda Crawford.

The runway renovation is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Virginia Department of Aviation.

This is the third time that this runway has been resurfaced since its opening in 1955.

The project is expected to last through the end of July