Warner, Kaine hold Press Conference to Discuss GOP Health Care Bill

Virginia Democratic Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine held a joint press conference on June 28. In the conference, both politicians denounced the proposed Republican health care bill.

They say the GOP has rushed to get something passed that would cut billions in Medicaid funds from states, including Virginia. However, they celebrated the GOP Senate leader's decision to delay the Senate’s official vote on the bill until after the July fourth holiday.

Democrats have argued the legislation would give a tax break to the wealthy while cutting services to Virginians in need.

"I think Virginians and Americans got at least a brief reprieve from what was, at least in my tenure in the Senate, maybe one of the worst pieces of legislation that I have ever seen," said Warner.

Democrats also argue that the bill falls short of President Trump's own campaign promises.

"He said again and again nobody's going to pay more, nobody's going to lost coverage, nobody's going to get kicked around because of preexisting condition. I'm the only one on the stage that will tell you I won't cut Medicaid. If we could just hold him to his promises, I'm glad to sign a bill,” said Kaine.

But Republicans say Obamacare has been a failure -- hurting consumers and small business owners...and that this measure aims to provide relief.

"Obamacare is imploding. There are a number of insurance companies leaving the exchanges. The premiums have skyrocketed for the average American" said John Whitbeck, Republican Party of VA Chair.

Meantime, Republicans say they are still ironing out differences and hope to quickly pass some legislation that will provide financial relief to consumers and business owners.