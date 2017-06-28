Business Forum Looks at Economic Development Along Route 29 Corridor

North Charlottesville Business Council holding a forum and luncheon at the Holiday Inn

The business community in Charlottesville is taking a close look at economic development plans along the Emmett Street, Seminole Trail, U.S. Route 29 corridor.

The North Charlottesville Business Council (NCBC) held a forum and luncheon at the Holiday Inn Wednesday, June 28.

The group is a division of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.

NCBC wants to make sure that economic development is protected and preserved along the corridor for the next 20 years.

"Route 29 corridor is 1 percent of the county's land area, but it's 40 percent of the tax revenues for the county. It generates $800 million in income for families along this corridor, and we're about protecting that," said NCBC Chairman Jim Dickman.

The business corridor is home to more than 20,000 jobs.

The forum also included a presentation from an Arlington County planning supervisor.