Virginia Man Cited After Caught with a Handgun at Charlottesville Airport

Release from the Transportation Security Administration:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – A Rockbridge County, Virginia, man was caught with a gun at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) yesterday (June 27) after Transportation Security Administration officers detected a handgun in his carry-on bag as he was entering the security checkpoint.



The .22 caliber pistol was not loaded.



TSA officers detected the gun inside the man’s carry-on bag as he entered the checkpoint. TSA officers contacted the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport Public Safety Department, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm and cited the man, a resident of Lexington, Virginia, on weapons charges.



Yesterday’s gun catch marked the second firearm caught at the CHO Airport checkpoint so far this calendar year.



As a reminder, firearms, firearm parts and ammunition—are not permitted in carry-on bags, but can be transported in checked bags if they are unloaded, properly packed and declared to the airline. Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.



TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its web site here: http://www.tsa.gov/traveler-information/firearms-and-ammunition. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. Travelers should also contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.