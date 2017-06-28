Quantcast

For Sale: Virginia Lawmakers' Chairs, Office Equipment, Other Items

Posted: Updated:
The General Assembly Building in Richmond (FILE IMAGE) The General Assembly Building in Richmond (FILE IMAGE)
Virginia General Assembly Building (FILE IMAGE) Virginia General Assembly Building (FILE IMAGE)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginians now have a chance to buy state lawmakers' office equipment and even a committee room dais.

The Department of General Services announced Wednesday that it will be selling surplus items from the soon-to-be-demolished General Assembly Building.

Any furniture and other items lawmakers have not moved to their temporary home in the state Pocahontas Building will be for sale at a steep discount.

State agencies, local governments and schools will have first crack at the surplus items when doors open at 9 a.m. on July 11. At 11 a.m., the public can start shopping.

The General Assembly Building houses lawmakers' offices and committee rooms, and is a short walk away from the state Capitol. It is slated for demolition next year to make way for a new building.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.