For Sale: Virginia Lawmakers' Chairs, Office Equipment, Other Items

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginians now have a chance to buy state lawmakers' office equipment and even a committee room dais.

The Department of General Services announced Wednesday that it will be selling surplus items from the soon-to-be-demolished General Assembly Building.

Any furniture and other items lawmakers have not moved to their temporary home in the state Pocahontas Building will be for sale at a steep discount.

State agencies, local governments and schools will have first crack at the surplus items when doors open at 9 a.m. on July 11. At 11 a.m., the public can start shopping.

The General Assembly Building houses lawmakers' offices and committee rooms, and is a short walk away from the state Capitol. It is slated for demolition next year to make way for a new building.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.