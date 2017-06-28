NIH Awards UVA $8.6 Million for Bid to Transform Lung Transplants

Release from the University of Virginia Health System:



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 28, 2017 – Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have received more than $8.6 million in federal grants to support efforts that could dramatically increase the number of lungs available for transplant – and then save the lives of the people who receive them.



The funding, from the National Institutes of Health, supports cutting-edge projects being conducted by UVA’s Victor E. Laubach, PhD; Irving Kron, MD; and their colleagues:

. In the culmination of many years of research by Laubach and colleagues, UVA’s Christine Lau, MD, has launched a clinical trial testing whether the drug regadenoson, which is used in cardiac imaging, can prevent IR injury in transplant recipients. There are no drugs available that can do so. Laubach has spent years laying the scientific groundwork for this trial, and, if successful, it could have a tremendous benefit for lung transplant patients. “This trial offers UVA lung transplant patients a treatment option not available anywhere else in the world and is truly cutting edge,” Lau said. “We believe, based on decades of preclinical experience, that this drug treatment will be a game-changer in the lung transplant arena.” Preventing lung rejection. Sasha Krupnick, MD, recently relocated to UVA from Washington University in St. Louis. His laboratory studies mechanisms of inducing tolerance to lung grafts. Taking medication to impede the immune system is necessary for life after lung transplantation, and Krupnick’s lab is seeking ways to decrease or eliminate the need for immunosuppression after transplant.

The grants have been awarded by the National Institutes of Health’s National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (grants R01 HL119218, R01 HL133293, R01 HL130053 and R01 HL128492) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (P01 AI116501).