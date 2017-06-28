RSWA Approves Solar Project at the Ivy Material Utilization Center

Release from the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority:



Rivanna Solid Waste Authority Board of Directors has authorized a land lease contract with a developer to install a solar array at the Ivy Material Utilization Center (IMUC or former Ivy Landfill) that will generate an estimated 2 megawatts of electricity annually, which is enough to power about 1,000 homes per year.



The array will be located on 10-14 acres of the old landfill site, leaving the landfill cover undisturbed, and will bring in $10,000 per year in revenue over the 25 year period of the lease.



RSWA Board of Directors approved the authority to enter this land lease contract with Community Power Group, based in Bethesda, Maryland.



Construction is slated to begin the Summer of 2018.



“Economically and environmentally this project makes sense,” said Bill Mawyer, RSWA executive director. “It’s revenue positive for the authority and helps us continue to foster sustainability as an organization which is encouraged by our board, staff, and other community stakeholders.”



