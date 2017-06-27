Tom Sox Score Nine Runs in 6th Inning, Beat Strasburg 10-2

The Charlottesville Tom Sox scored nine runs in the sixth inning to cruise past Strasburg 10-2 Tuesday night at C'Ville Weekly Ballpark.

The nine-run total in the sixth inning is a franchise record for most runs in a single frame.

Reigning Valley Baseball League Player of the Week Vinnie Pasquantino (Old Dominion) stretched his hitting-streak to 11 games. Pasquantino went 3-of-4 from the plate, with one run scored and one RBI.

Two nights after being the winning pitcher against Waynesboro, Rick Spiers (Randolph Macon) went 2-of-3 from the plate, with two runs scored and a pair of RBI.

Kyle Battle (Old Dominion) registered multiple hits for the eighth time this summer.

Eight different Tom Sox players accounted for the team’s 12 hits in the win.

Michael Wielansky (Wooster) failed to register a hit for just the second time this summer. Wielansky leads the entire Valley Baseball League with 32 hits on the season. The Wooster product scored a run in the victory.

LHP Austin Higginbotham (Wofford) earned his third win of the season, upping his record to 3-0. Higginbotham allowed just four hits and no runs in five innings pitched.

Typically a catcher, Brandon Johnson (Richmond) made his second appearance on the mound for the Tom Sox this summer. Johnson retired three of the four batters that he faced in the final frame.

The Tom Sox defense turned a pair of double plays for the second consecutive game.

Charlottesville will look to stretch its winning-streak to four games on Wednesday night at Woodstock.