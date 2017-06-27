Firefighters Stage Across Virginia to Honor Fallen Fluvanna Co. Sailor, Firefighter

Fire units staged across Virginia to honor Dakota Rigsby as his body was escorted home

Fire departments from across the commonwealth took time Tuesday to honor Gunner’s Mate Dakota Kyle Rigsby as he was escorted home to central Virginia.

Rigsby was one of seven U.S. Navy sailors who died off the coast of Japan in the pre-dawn hours of June 17. They were on the USS Fitzgerald when a cargo ship rammed into it.

The bodies of the seven sailors were in Japan earlier Tuesday where a memorial ceremony was held.

In Virginia, 19-year-old Rigsby was a graduate of Fluvanna County High School. He was a firefighter with the Lake Monticello Fire Department and joined as a volunteer in 2014.

Fire units were staged on overpasses throughout Virginia Tuesday evening as an escort for Rigsby made its way from Delaware to Fluvanna County where Rigsby is from.

Governor Terry McAuliffe ordered flags fly at half-mast Wednesday in memory of Rigsby and Navy Fire Controlman First Class Gray Leo Rehm, Jr.

Memorial services for Rigsby are planned for Saturday, July 1 at 1 p.m. at the Fluvanna County High School auditorium.